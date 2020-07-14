JPMorgan beats estimates on trading, but loan losses loom

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. beat Wall Street estimates for profit in the second quarter as trading revenue surged, while setting aside a record $10.5 billion to brace for rising defaults as the United States slides into one of the worst recessions in decades.

The biggest U.S. lender’s loan loss provision reflects the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, but its performance in markets bodes well for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, both of which have big trading businesses and report later this week.

JPMorgan’s trading revenue surged 77% in a quarter that saw record-breaking volumes in financial markets. While executives had indicated that Wall Street trading desks would set records in the quarter, the jump was well beyond expectations.

“JPM’s results in trading were better than expected for FICC and better than expected for equities,” KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl wrote in a report.

The bank’s shares rose 2.2% as both profit and revenue beat Refinitiv’s consensus estimates, but the reserve build of $8.9 billion did not bode well for future quarters.