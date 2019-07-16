ST. LOUIS — A JPMorgan Chase foundation has donated $150,000 to the city's summer job program for young people in lower-income areas.
The contribution is funding a pilot program providing 50 high-achieving young people with extensive pre-employment training and paid internships with businesses and nonprofits.
That includes a half-day professional development workshop Wednesday at Washington University's Olin Business School.
The JPMorgan Chase-funded program is part of an overall city effort, StL Youth Jobs, providing summer jobs for more than 900 people ages 16 to 24. The city government has committed $825,000 in city funds and various companies are donating as well.