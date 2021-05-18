Judge raises doubts ahead of hearing on Bayer’s $2 billion Roundup settlement deal

WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal judge on Tuesday questioned why he should approve a $2 billion proposal by Bayer AG that would create a framework for resolving future claims that the company's Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, casting doubt a day before a key hearing on the plan.

Bayer and class action attorneys are hoping U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco will give preliminary approval on Wednesday for a settlement that would create a compensation fund for people who get sick years in the future from exposure to Roundup.

The company has said that decades of studies have shown Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate do not cause cancer and are safe for human use.

Consumer groups and personal injury lawyers have criticized the plan, which also prevents Roundup users who get non-Hodgkin lymphoma from suing for four years and bars them from seeking punitive damages from Bayer.

Chhabria in a court filing asked if it was possible to contact the potentially millions of homeowners and farmworkers who have been exposed to Roundup to notify them that they were going to be bound by the settlement.