 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge rejects Whole Foods employees’ claims over Black Lives Matter face masks
0 comments

Judge rejects Whole Foods employees’ claims over Black Lives Matter face masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Whole Foods Market

A sign at a Whole Foods Market greets shoppers, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.   (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 associated press

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Friday dismissed nearly all of a lawsuit accusing upscale grocery chain Whole Foods Market of illegally punishing workers who wore Black Lives Matter face masks on the job.

Whole Foods had been accused in a proposed nationwide class action filed in Boston of selectively enforcing its dress code banning “visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising” unrelated to the company.

The 27 plaintiffs contended that Whole Foods would send workers home without pay or impose disciplinary actions for wearing the masks and related apparel, even as it let employees wear masks bearing political messages and sports team logos.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, however, concluded that Whole Foods and its parent, Amazon.com Inc, did not violate federal civil rights law or discriminate on the basis of race.

“At worst, they were selectively enforcing a dress code to suppress certain speech in the workplace,” she wrote.

The judge allowed one plaintiff to pursue a retaliation claim against Whole Foods. 

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports