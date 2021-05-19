Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims

William Hoffman, a lawyer for Bayer, said he doubted the label suggested by Chhabria would protect against future lawsuits.

The settlement would cover two types of Roundup users, those who currently have non-Hodgkin lymphoma but have not retained a lawyer, which the judge described as “class one.” The other class covers people who have been exposed to Roundup and become sick in the future.

“A settlement of this type could potentially be reasonable for class one,” said Chhabria at the start of Wednesday’s hearing.

Chhabria acknowledged that he was more receptive to aspects of the plan than on Tuesday, when he posted questions in a court filing asking why class members would agree to the deal when jury trials have gone well against Bayer.

If the settlement gets preliminary approval, Roundup users can opt out in the coming months and retain their full legal rights. Those who become part of the class would be eligible for free medical exams and up to $200,000 if they develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma during the agreement’s four-year period.

The agreement would pause all litigation for four years and prevent class members from seeking punitive damages if they refuse compensation and ultimately decide to sue.