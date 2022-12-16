Judge to decide who owns St. Louis’ Fox Theatre next month

A judge next month will decide who owns the Fabulous Fox Theatre, heading off a looming deadline that threatened the future of the Grand Center venue.

The bench trial is scheduled for Jan. 25 and 26 at St. Louis Circuit Court in downtown St. Louis after the two groups at the center of the dispute — Fox Associates LLC and Foxland Inc. — could not come to an agreement this past fall.

Both companies own the land under the theater thanks to a 1926 lease agreement their predecessors made. Both say they’re entitled to own the theater outright once that lease expires at noon on Jan. 14, 2025, and that the other company will have no ownership rights then.

Fox Associates, owned by Mary Strauss, Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup and Julie Baudendistel Noonan, has operated the theater for 40 years and warned that the dispute could threaten the future of the Fox Theater.

The group says that Foxland, comprised of New York-based investors, has been passive and uninvolved.

“They have just collected the rent. Nothing more. And now they are acting like owning a real estate interest in a portion of the Fox Theatre property gives them the right to take over,” said Fox Associates’ attorney, Gerald Greiman of Spencer Fane. “It makes no sense.”

Foxland has maintained that the theater will not close, and that it has waited decades to assume operations. It has been in preparations to present Broadway shows and other entertainment acts when it takes over, its attorney, Gerald Carmody of Carmody MacDonald, said.

“We look forward to operating the Fox beginning in 2025 as a world-class facility and as the anchor of Grand Center now and for future generations,” Gerald Carmody said.