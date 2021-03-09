Judge upholds St. Louis County vote blocking Maryland Heights incentives in levee district

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge dealt another blow Tuesday to Maryland Heights' efforts to spur development in flood-prone land along the Missouri River, dismissing a lawsuit the city filed last year that sought a new vote on millions of dollars in tax subsidies for the area.
The suit followed a January 2020 decision by the city's tax increment financing commission to block the use of as much as $151 million in subsidies to help build out the levee-protected flood plain north of Creve Coeur Park.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had appointed six of the commission's 12 members. And all six voted against the subsidies, leading to a 7-5 defeat for the proposal.
Maryland Heights sued, arguing that the state law giving St. Louis County the power to appoint half the commissioners referenced a county with more than 1 million inhabitants — but St. Louis County's population had since fallen a few thousand people below that threshold.
St. Louis County Judge Thomas Albus, though, ruled on Tuesday that the dip didn't matter: Once a state law applies to a county based on population, he wrote, "a subsequent change in population will not remove it from that operation."
Maryland Heights officials and developers have for years wanted to see the huge swath of land between the Maryland Heights Expressway (Highway 141) and Page Avenue built out. Major infrastructure projects, including the extension of those roads and a levee meant to protect from a 500-year flood, have teed up development in the area despite opposition over the years from conservationists and Creve Coeur Lake Park advocates to limit construction there.
More recently, the hold up for developers has been inadequate storm water infrastructure. Though the levee keeps the Missouri River out, it traps rain water, and the Howard Bend Levee District, which built the levee, has been unable to finance the pump stations and other equipment needed to manage downpours in the low-lying ground. Both Maryland Heights and the levee district, which is struggling financially and doesn't always see eye to eye with city, supported the creation of a TIF to subsidize infrastructure and development in the area.
Maryland Heights officials and their attorney, Peter Bruntrager, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick said in a statement: "We are grateful that the court upheld the county executive's decision and look forward to continuing to work with Maryland Heights on pursuing responsible development of St. Louis County."
Page, who has worked closely with environmental groups on other issues, has said the use of tax increment financing in green space "should be rare."
Trying to keep cities from poaching developments, the legislature amended the TIF law to give St. Louis County the power to appoint half of the members to a TIF commission.
But St. Louis County's move blocking the use of a TIF in one of its nearly 90 municipalities also marked the first time it had used its new authority from state law to counter a city's use of development incentives.
For years, the county's municipalities competed for development and the associated sales tax dollars, offering an alphabet soup of tax incentives to private developers in order to lure shopping centers. The big culprit were TIFs. A study from the regional planning arm East-West Gateway Council of Governments found $729 million in tax money was diverted to TIFs from 1987 through 2015. Rather than generating new economic activity, the authors found, they just shifted it among the region’s municipalities competing for tax revenue.
In an effort to reign municipal incentive use in, Missouri lawmakers passed laws giving St. Louis County and other St. Louis area counties half of the votes on TIF commissions. And, instead of being merely recommending bodies, the legislature gave the commissions more power, so a negative vote from a TIF commission could kill a project by severely limiting what TIF money could be used for.
Changes in state law have give St. Louis County more authority over municipalities establishing TIFs, but county executive may have deferred to University City on Olive and Interstate 170 proposal.
But the new powers had never been wielded, at least publicly. In the county's last big TIF proposal, in University City, former County Executive Steve Stenger opted in 2018 to give the city the choice to approve three of the county's appointees, which his staff said at the time was meant to head off any lawsuit like the one filed by Maryland Heights.
Judge Albus' ruling, however, pointed to a 2017 fix the legislature made to clarify that laws meant for particular local governments remained even if populations fell below the original thresholds.
That change came shortly after the Missouri Supreme Court heard a similar case regarding fees utility Missouri American Water could charge its St. Louis County customers, which was also dependent on a statute referencing the 1 million population threshold. While the Supreme Court said then that state lawmakers should make the fix to the law, it never ruled on the challenge because the utility dropped its bid for the fees.