Judge upholds St. Louis County vote blocking Maryland Heights incentives in levee district

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge dealt another blow Tuesday to Maryland Heights' efforts to spur development in flood-prone land along the Missouri River, dismissing a lawsuit the city filed last year that sought a new vote on millions of dollars in tax subsidies for the area.

The suit followed a January 2020 decision by the city's tax increment financing commission to block the use of as much as $151 million in subsidies to help build out the levee-protected flood plain north of Creve Coeur Park.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had appointed six of the commission's 12 members. And all six voted against the subsidies, leading to a 7-5 defeat for the proposal.

Maryland Heights sued, arguing that the state law giving St. Louis County the power to appoint half the commissioners referenced a county with more than 1 million inhabitants — but St. Louis County's population had since fallen a few thousand people below that threshold.

St. Louis County Judge Thomas Albus, though, ruled on Tuesday that the dip didn't matter: Once a state law applies to a county based on population, he wrote, "a subsequent change in population will not remove it from that operation."