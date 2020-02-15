Jury awards $265 million to Bader Farms in lawsuit against Bayer, BASF

CAPE GIRARDEAU — One day after finding that the weedkiller dicamba caused millions of dollars in damages to Missouri’s largest peach farm — and that companies behind related products knew they would harm farmers — a jury ruled Saturday that Bayer and BASF should pay a combined $250 million in punitive damages.

The penalty is levied on top of $15 million in compensatory damages awarded Friday to peach grower Bill Bader, who runs Bader Farms, near Campbell, Missouri.

Bader will also be the recipient of the punitive damages, his attorneys said. The division of any eventual award will need to be sorted out between both Bayer and BASF.

Saturday’s verdict marked the conclusion of a three-week trial held in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

Bayer expressed empathy for Bader Farms, but said it looks forward to appealing the case, insisting that its dicamba-based weed control technologies are not at fault. Those products were introduced by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018.