Just like 2008, the money-market fund industry under severe duress

Money market funds in the U.S. have a total of $3.85 trillion in assets. Total assets surged by $139 billion in the past week, with the majority of the money going into funds that own government bonds, according to research firm iMoneyNet.

Where are the majority of assets in the industry?

Government money-market funds make up the bulk of the industry’s assets. About $2.8 trillion in assets are currently invested in government funds, compared with $798 billion in prime funds. That is a stark reversal from the start of 2008, when yields on prime funds that topped 4% enticed investors to hold $1.9 trillion in assets in prime funds, compared with $772 billion in government funds, according to Investment Company Institute data.

Are there any risks?

Government money-market funds mostly invest in U.S. Treasuries, minimizing risks at the expense of returns. Prime money market funds may also invest in corporate commercial paper, potentially boosting their yields but increasing credit risks. No assets in money market mutual funds qualify for FDIC deposit insurance, which protects up to $250,000 in cash and equivalents held in bank accounts, meaning there is the possibility of loss in all funds.