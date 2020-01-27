JW Aluminum closing St. Louis plant

ST. LOUIS — JW Aluminum will close its plant here on May 30, according to a statement posted on the company's website.

The closure will affect 190 employees, according to the website. The statement blames competition from Chinese imports.

"This outcome is one we all worked diligently to prevent. However, even with multiple tariffs and duties now in place, it hasn't been enough to overcome the devastating effects of China's market-distorting behavior," Lee McCarter, JW Aluminum's chief executive, says in the statement.

JW Aluminum is based in Mount Holly, South Carolina. It produces flat-rolled aluminum products, including foil.

JW Aluminum bought the St. Louis facility from Alcoa in 2004. The plant at 6100 South Broadway dates to 1889 and is considered the oldest foil factory in the U.S.

