Kansas City’s largest law firm to open St. Louis office focused on environmental and toxic exposure cases

ST. LOUIS — A top Kansas City-based law firm is making inroads in St. Louis, amid a spurt of expansion in cities across the country.

Shook, Hardy & Bacon announced Thursday that it plans to open a St. Louis office, focused on environmental and toxic tort lawsuits — cases that feature claims of harmful exposure to various chemical and compounds. The firm, whose St. Louis location will be anchored by 10 to 15 lawyers and paralegals, works on the defendants’ side in such cases.

“We represent companies who get sued for these kinds of things,” said Dave Erickson, the co-chair of the firm’s division focused on environmental and toxic tort law.

The firm touts itself as the largest in Kansas City and as the 102nd- largest in the U.S. Although it regularly handles cases in St. Louis, the expansion will mark the first time it has had an office in the area. The firm also recently expanded in New York City and Seattle.