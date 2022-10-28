 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kanye West back on Twitter after suspension as Musk takes control of platform

  • 0
Ye Sports Terminations

FILE - Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 after he showed up unannounced. Skechers says West, also known as Ye, also engaged in unauthorized filming at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach and was escorted out by two executives.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

Rapper Kanye West’s Twitter profile, which was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks, appeared to be back up on the platform, a day after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media company following his $44 billion deal.

The rapper, now known as Ye, was suspended from Twitter and Meta Platforms’ Instagram last month and the platforms removed some of his online posts that users condemned as anti-Semitic.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

On Oct. 8, Musk had tweeted “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was restricted.

People are also reading…

Musk took ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency on Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Musk, also the Tesla Inc. CEO and a self-described free speech absolutist, has laid out goals to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He has also said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump, whose account was removed after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter was in “sane hands.“

Earlier in October, Ye agreed in principle to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among U.S. conservatives.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: 'Tech Triangle' grant will boost manufacturing in St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News