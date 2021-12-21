Kellogg strike to end as workers vote in favor of new contract

Kellogg's employees have voted to ratify a tentative labor contract at the company's four U.S. cereal plants.

The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha, said Tuesday that a majority of workers voted for a contract that offers better terms for transitional employees as well as wage increases.

The new five-year deal ends a months-long stalemate between Kellogg and its factory workers. The company had threatened to permanently replace striking workers.

The union said last week that the latest tentative deal showed progress on a few key issues, including cost-of-living increases and removal of the term "legacy employee."

A union leader had said they could return to work two days after Christmas, nearly three months from when they went on a strike.