Key U.S. lawmaker pushes for a ban on mergers until coronavirus pandemic ends

WASHINGTON — The chair of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel on Thursday called for a moratorium on mergers in the next coronavirus stimulus package and a ban on deals that are not directly related to companies about to fail.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline’s proposal attempts to ensure that large companies do not wipe out competition from smaller rivals already hit hard by the pandemic.

Mega-mergers and corporate takeovers that were permitted during the last economic crisis led to the firing of millions of workers, the slowing of investment and innovation, and huge increases in executive compensation, Cicilline said during an event hosted by the Open Markets Institute, a Washington-based antitrust advocacy group.

“We must take immediate action to halt this trend by including a moratorium in the upcoming stimulus package on all transactions that do not involve firms that are truly failing or in bankruptcy,” the Rhode Island Democrat said.

He said there can be room left “for merger activity that is necessary to ensuring that distressed firms have a fresh start through the bankruptcy process or through necessary divestitures while also ensuring that we do not undergo another period of rampant and unhealthy consolidation.”