KFC to replace closed Tim Horton’s in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Kentucky Fried Chicken is coming downtown.
A spokesman for parent company Yum Brands wrote in an email that a new franchise is scheduled to open at 213 North Tucker Boulevard later this year.
Multiple applications for building permits that mention KFC were filed with the city this week, records show. At least one, for plumbing work, was approved Wednesday.
The new restaurant replaces a closed Tim Horton's coffee shop.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.