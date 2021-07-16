 Skip to main content
KFC to replace closed Tim Horton’s in downtown St. Louis
KFC to replace closed Tim Horton's in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Kentucky Fried Chicken is coming downtown. 

A spokesman for parent company Yum Brands wrote in an email that a new franchise is scheduled to open at 213 North Tucker Boulevard later this year.

Multiple applications for building permits that mention KFC were filed with the city this week, records show. At least one, for plumbing work, was approved Wednesday.

The new restaurant replaces a closed Tim Horton's coffee shop. 

