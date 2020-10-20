Kimmswick mayor, his town on the brink, calls region to come dine

KIMMSWICK — A lemonade jar, about a quarter-full of cash, sits on an entryway table at the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. “Any donations are appreciated,” reads a hand-written sign taped to the glass.

The restaurant is famous for its towering caramel-apple-pecan pie, and draws diners from across the region. But the jar isn’t for the restaurant, its waiters or diners. The Blue Owl is trying to help its town survive.

“By year’s end, Kimmswick will, for all practical purposes, be out of money,” wrote Mayor Phil Stang in a recent message on the city website.

The pandemic has compounded a wave of financial problems for this river town, population 160, about 25 miles south of downtown St. Louis. Most of the city’s revenue comes from two annual events: the Strawberry Festival, in June, and the Apple Butter Festival, in October. But the city canceled the Strawberry Festival last year as flooding on the Mississippi River endangered roadways. Then COVID-19 hit, forcing the city to call off the festival again. Apple Butter festivities, scheduled for this coming weekend, were also scrapped.