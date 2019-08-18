Mayor Tim Griffin and Kirkwood’s City Council are set to vote Sept. 5 on a special use permit and site plan for a major remodeling of the Audi auto dealership at 10230 and 10240 Manchester Road.
During a public hearing Thursday, city planner Jonathan Raiche said that the property, just east of Woodlawn Avenue on the south side of Manchester, is about 1.5 acres
Plans are to remove the front part of the existing building and replace it with a two-story facility — featuring a showroom on the upper story and a service area on the lower level — leaving a one-story portion of the building in the rear unchanged, he said. That plan will make the site less congested and safer, he said.
Improvements would be made to upper and lower parking lots — with a total of 102 parking spaces to be on the site — and new landscaping (with more trees) and lighting would be installed, he said.
A 6-foot fence would be installed on the rear, southern property line, and a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk would be installed along Manchester, Raiche said.
Auto inventory is set to be moved to a parking lot purchased by Audi Kirkwood behind the former Shop and Save store on Manchester Road, across the street and about a block and a half west of the dealership, Raiche said.
Driveway entries to the dealership along Manchester would be reduced from five to two, he said.
Councilwoman Maggie Duwe asked the dealership to work with residents to the south on the material and other aspects of the new fence, which would replace a chain link fence along which those neighbors have installed their own plantings.
Also Thursday night, a public hearing was held for a special use permit that would allow a 1,900-square-foot Mission Taco Joint restaurant — as well as an arcade to include up to 26 retro game machines available only to restaurant patrons — to open in the former Kirkwood Station Brewing Company, a 12,000-square-foot building at 105 East Jefferson Avenue. A vote on that proposal also is set for Sept. 5.
Adam Tilford, founder and chief executive officer of Mission Taco Joint, which also has locations in St. Louis, St. Charles, Webster Groves and University City, said that the business’s tortilla production facility would move from the Webster Groves site to the Kirkwood location.