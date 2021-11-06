Kirkwood Council weighs permit for restaurant by 4 Hands

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council will vote Nov. 18 on a request for a special use permit for outdoor dining and a site plan review for 4 Hands/Down By the Station, at 150 West Argonne Drive.

During a public hearing on the project on Thursday, City Planner Amy Lowry said the site is 9,500 square feet at West Argonne and South Clay avenues. It includes a historic railroad caboose attached to the building, which is a city landmark.

The property owner is Argonne Building LLC/Savoy Properties, Lowry said

She said the breezeway between the caboose and building will be removed. An attached yard is owned by the city, and a use agreement was signed by the city and Savoy to allow the company to improve the yard area with landscaping, new sod, mulch, flower beds, trees, overhead structures for seating and a bar area, playground equipment, dumpster, bike racks, a sculpture platform, and communal seating, as well as a public restroom.

A deck will be built around the caboose, she said.

Inside the restaurant will be a full-service kitchen, bar, two restrooms and seating for 60 to 75, Lowry said. There will be handicapped access to the building.