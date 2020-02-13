Kirkwood man gets 4 years in prison for embezzling $3.8M from employer

KIRKWOOD — A man from Kirkwood who embezzled $3.8 million from his employer was sentenced in federal court Thursday to four years in prison.

Bryan Vonderahe, 45, bought luxury vehicles and trips for himself, relatives and friends to Florida, Colorado and Las Vegas, prosecutors said. He also gambled away some of the money and spent more on mortgage payments and day-to-day living expenses, they said.

Vonderahe has forfeited a Range Rover, a Cadillac Escalade and his home in the 1900 block of Windy Hill Road to begin paying back the money.

He stole the money from the Boyd Group, which owns real estate and runs mattress and waterbed retailers The Bedroom Store, Boyd Sleep and Accent Furniture.

Vonderahe, the CFO and controller, set himself up as a sham vendor, wrote about 500 company checks to himself from January 2012 to January 2019, then falsified company records and financial statements to cover up his theft, prosecutors said.

