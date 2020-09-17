KMOV layoffs include longtime news anchor Steve Savard

ST. LOUIS — Steve Savard, one of the premier faces in local TV news as the co-anchor for the KMOV (Channel 4) 10 p.m. newscast since 2013, was laid off Thursday from the station where he has worked for more than 26 years.

Savard is one of about 16 people let go from KMOV, both in and outside of the newsroom, said one person who spoke on condition of anonymity. KMOV's parent company, Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith Corporation, is eliminating 130 positions across its local media group as it adjusts to a large drop in advertising volume due to the pandemic and ensuing recession, according to an email sent Thursday to employees and obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

For decades, Savard has been a fixture of local media, both at KMOV and as the radio play-by-play announcer for the St. Louis Rams NFL franchise from 2000 through the team's 2015 departure. A St. Louis native, Savard joined the station in 1994 as sports director and was made co-anchor of the nightly newscast in 2013.