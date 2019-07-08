Amazon said Monday that returns can now be made at 1,150 Kohl's stores nationwide, including 15 in the St. Louis region.
Customers can visit a Kohl’s store and return eligible Amazon items without a box or label for no charge.
"The nationwide rollout of the Amazon Returns program is our single biggest initiative of the year,” says Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass in a press release. “Our top strategic priority is driving traffic, and this transformational program does just that. It drives customers into our stores, and we are expecting millions to benefit from this service.”