Kohl's, under pressure from activist investor, may have an interested buyer

BOSTON — Acacia Research, which is backed by activist investor Starboard Value, has reached out to Kohl's Corp. to express interest in making a bid for the retailer, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The outreach comes as hedge fund Macellum Advisors steps up pressure on Kohl's to consider a sale. Macellum said Tuesday that Kohl's should explore strategic options, including a sale, if the retailer does not improve its business to boost its stock price.
Acacia, which buys businesses in sectors such as technology and healthcare, would likely be the lead investor in a bid with Starboard backing it, the sources said.
Kohl's reached an agreement last April to add two independent directors proposed by Macellum and other activist investors.
Macellum said Tuesday that Kohl's stock price had slid more than 20% since reaching that deal, adding that the company had spent another year "materially mismanaging the business."
The investor said it planned to nominate a slate of director candidates at a shareholders meeting this year unless Kohl's decides to work with it to implement certain changes.
Kohl's can optimize its balance sheet by monetizing $4 billion of its real estate and returning the proceeds to shareholders through a buyback, which could boost its stock to $10, Macellum said.
Shares in Kohl's were up 4% to $49.78 in Tuesday morning trading. The retailer did not respond to a request for comment.
Macellum, which holds nearly 5% of outstanding Kohl's common shares, has previously brought about changes at Bed Bath & Beyond and Big Lots.
U.S.-based hedge fund Engine Capital also said last year that Kohl's should consider a sale of the company or separate its e-commerce division.