Kroger in talks to merge with rival grocer Albertsons

Grocery giant Kroger Co. is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc., Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal would create a combined company with a market valuation of about $47 billion and would be one of the biggest in recent years in the retail space.

Shares of Albertsons rose 7% on the report, while Kroger’s stock slipped.

The merger talks come at time when retailers are grappling with soaring costs and supply chain disruptions.

Kroger, which also houses supermarket chains such as Fred Meyer, Ralphs and King Soopers, trails Walmart Inc., the top grocer in the country.

Kroger owns Ruler Foods, which has 10 locations in the St. Louis area.

A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, adding that no final decision has been taken and talks could still be delayed or falter.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the report.