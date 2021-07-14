 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KTVI anchor, reporter John Brown leaves St. Louis for Orlando
0 comments

KTVI anchor, reporter John Brown leaves St. Louis for Orlando

{{featured_button_text}}
John Brown FOX 2

John Brown left FOX 2 in July for an anchor role at FOX 35 in Orlando, Florida. (Courtesy FOX 2)

ST. LOUIS — Former KTVI reporter and anchor John Brown started a new gig at Fox 35 in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday.

Brown worked at Fox 2 here for five years. He celebrated the move on Facebook.

"Five years ago I left this group of people to fulfill a lifelong dream to anchor the news at Fox 2 in St. Louis and deal with some family issues in Missouri. Today, I join this team in Orlando again," he said.

Before joining KTVI in 2016, Brown was a morning anchor at Fox 35, where he now returns. While in Orlando he also hosted the nationally syndicated morning show "The Daily Buzz."

He is a Missouri native and a graduate of Central Methodist University. Brown decided on a broadcast journalism career after nearly going to medical school in 1994. He graduated with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry and had research published in an academic journal.

While in St. Louis, Brown also hosted the KTRS radio show "John Brown's Mindset."

He has written multiple books on Missouri history. Brown is married with two daughters and is an avid marathon runner, his Fox 2 bio said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Worker shortage won't be fixed quickly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports