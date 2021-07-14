KTVI anchor, reporter John Brown leaves St. Louis for Orlando

ST. LOUIS — Former KTVI reporter and anchor John Brown started a new gig at Fox 35 in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday.

Brown worked at Fox 2 here for five years. He celebrated the move on Facebook.

"Five years ago I left this group of people to fulfill a lifelong dream to anchor the news at Fox 2 in St. Louis and deal with some family issues in Missouri. Today, I join this team in Orlando again," he said.

Before joining KTVI in 2016, Brown was a morning anchor at Fox 35, where he now returns. While in Orlando he also hosted the nationally syndicated morning show "The Daily Buzz."

He is a Missouri native and a graduate of Central Methodist University. Brown decided on a broadcast journalism career after nearly going to medical school in 1994. He graduated with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry and had research published in an academic journal.

While in St. Louis, Brown also hosted the KTRS radio show "John Brown's Mindset."

He has written multiple books on Missouri history. Brown is married with two daughters and is an avid marathon runner, his Fox 2 bio said.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.