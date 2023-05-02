ST. LOUIS — The labor contract for a group of St. Louis-area construction workers expired this week, after their union and an association of contractors failed to reach a new agreement in time.

The contract between the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 513 and the Associated General Contractors of Missouri expired Monday, according to the union's website.

Len Toenjes, president of the AGC of Missouri, said the groups have been working on a contract for weeks.

"We are hopeful," Toenjes said. "The good news is that we are continuing to meet. We are continuing to talk."

Toenjes said AGC has been notifying its members for the past week or so about the situation. He said he didn't know the number of workers affected, and it is "too early to tell" how many projects or companies are now facing work stoppages.

"To my knowledge it hasn’t been extreme yet," Toenjes said. "I think people were prepared for it, to some extent."

Local 513's website lists over 100 St. Louis contractors under AGC. The work at certain projects — like the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and MLS Stadium — will not be affected, because they are under project labor agreements.

On its website, the Local 513 cited job protection and wages as key issues in negotiations.

The union did not respond to requests for comment.

Pat White, president of the Greater St. Louis Labor Council, said that for some job sites, the absence of these workers could stop construction.

"It's got the potential of slowing things down considerably," White said.