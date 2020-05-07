Labor deal averts strike at dozens of Illinois nursing homes

The union said the tentative deal includes higher baseline wages that will bring all workers above $15 an hour, hazard pay for all workers for the duration of the pandemic, and additional fully paid sick days for COVID-19-related testing, illness or quarantine for the duration of the health crisis.

The agreement also includes provisions ensuring that employees are not required to work without adequate personal protective equipment as determined by regulatory agencies.

“All of the major contract gains will help safeguard the health and safety of workers and the residents for which they care — at a time when both are vulnerable to the risks associated with COVID-19,” the union said in its statement.

The union’s existing contract with home owners expired at the end of April. The two sides were at odds over sick pay, added bonus pay during the pandemic and higher wages overall for certified nursing assistants and support staff whose duties include food service, activities, laundry and housekeeping.

Staff at 44 Illinois nursing homes were set to begin a strike Friday that workers at another 20 Illinois facilities were also expected to join. Nearly all of the homes are in Chicago or the surrounding suburbs.