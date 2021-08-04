Lacking a lifeline, Exelon CEO says Illinois nuclear plants will be retired this fall

U.S. energy company Exelon Corp. said on Wednesday it still plans to retire uneconomic nuclear reactors at Byron and Dresden in Illinois this autumn unless some state or federal program is passed to save the plants.

Exelon Chief Executive Christopher Crane said in the company’s earnings release that “passage of (federal) legislation remains uncertain and, regardless, will come too late to save our Byron and Dresden plants from early retirement this fall.”

The two reactors at Byron can generate almost 2,500 megawatts of power, while Dresden’s two reactors can produce over 1,800 MW. One megawatt can power about 1,000 U.S. homes.

Crane said the company remains “hopeful that a state solution will pass in time to save the plants,” but noted “clean energy legislation in Illinois remains caught in negotiations over unrelated policy matters.”

One of those unrelated matters is the lingering public and political anger at Exelon’s Commonwealth Edison unit after the Chicago-based utility agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe over inappropriate lobbying practices in 2020.

Exelon has blamed the planned nuclear shutdowns on market rules that it said favor fossil-fired and renewable plants over carbon-free nuclear energy.