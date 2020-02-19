Live

Ladue City Council approves site development plan for former Schneithorst's restaurant
LADUE — The former Schneithorst's restaurant at South Lindbergh Boulevard and Clayton Road would be renovated for retail and office uses under a plan approved Tuesday by city officials.

Schneithorst Development Co. wants to renovate the two-story building and add 7,400 feet of commercial space to the former restaurant, which closed in December after operating since 1956. 

Allen Roehrig, with Mainline Group Architecture Inc., represented the developer at a public hearing Tuesday. He said the second-floor patio area would be enclosed to become additional retail space, adding a new two-story section at the north end of the restaurant building.

The building footprint will be increased by 2,006 square feet.

A new second story is proposed to be built over a one-story section adjacent to the loading dock, and additional small sections would be added to connect the new areas with existing ones, he said.

Additional renovations will take place in the main and lower levels of the structure, he said, though much of the existing retail area of the building will remain the same.

“We hope work can start in April and be completed as early as December of this year,” Roehrig said.

When complete, the entire Village at Schneithorst's shopping center will feature 56,821 square feet on the 3.18-acre site and will require 228 parking spaces. An existing parking garage has 128 parking spaces, and there will be 121 surface spaces, for a total of 249 spaces , Sukanek said.

Roehrig said plans include installing sidewalks along Clayton and upgrading sidewalks along Lindbergh. The intent is for the sidewalk along Clayton to provide handicapped access to an existing bus shelter.

During the hearing, resident Ray Potter said he was concerned about increased traffic on Clayton.

Roehrig said the change from restaurant to office and retail use should cause a decline in traffic on the site.

Mayor Nancy Spewak encouraged the developer to install more trees to help screen the property from the view of residential neighbors.

