Ladue Starbucks employees file to unionize. $15 per hour doesn't mean what it once did, one says

LADUE — A wave of unionization efforts sweeping Starbucks cafes across the country has reached St. Louis.

Workers at the South Lindbergh Boulevard store in Ladue said Tuesday they were filing paperwork with federal labor officials calling for a union election. The workers would be represented by Starbucks Workers United, which backed successful campaigns at several stores in Buffalo, New York, last year.

In a letter Tuesday to Howard Schultz, the Seattle-based coffee chain’s CEO, the Ladue store workers complained of managers ignoring safety concerns amid the pandemic and cuts to hours forcing employees to seek second jobs or quit.

“We are announcing our union because we know we can stop this,” the letter read.

Workers at more than 100 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned stores, including three in Kansas City, have sought union representation in recent months as a way to secure better pay and working conditions. The push has coincided with a tight labor market that’s given workers bargaining power and a broader effort to grow union ranks amid a pandemic spotlighting the standing of lower-wage workers.

Starbucks opposes the unionization efforts here and elsewhere. “Our belief is that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Executives told investors earlier this month they are looking to do more to improve baristas’ work environment and listen to employees. It is currently boosting average pay for U.S. workers to $17 per hour, from $14 per hour.

Bradley Rohlf, a barista at the Ladue location, said workers started talking about unionizing last year after hearing about the organizing efforts in Buffalo. “Everyone saw that and started talking about it,” he said.

Around the same time, the store was getting new management that announced “major cuts” to employees’ schedules, Rohlf said. Employees here spoke with workers organizing other stores and heard that the same thing was happening elsewhere.

Workers worried about qualifying for benefits, and a dozen left, the workers said in their letter. That led to an “overwhelming” majority of those left signing cards in favor of joining a union.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday when an election would be held.

But Rohlf said he’s looking forward to getting to the bargaining table. He’s been unimpressed by the pay bumps the company has offered so far: The company’s new floor may be the long-sought $15 per hour, but that doesn’t mean as much as it once did.

“I think the minimum wage should be closer to $24,” he said.

