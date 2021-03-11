Lambert adds Spirit Airlines, which will offer daily flights to five cities

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Florida-based Spirit Airlines will begin offering daily direct flights this spring to Los Angeles, Las Vegas and three Florida cities, St. Louis Lambert International Airport announced Thursday.
Service to Los Angeles International Airport, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will begin May 27, while Spirit will begin linking Lambert to Pensacola, Florida, on June 10.
The airline is regarded as a budget carrier and is offering a one-way fare on some flights as low as $60.
"Growing our airline partnerships and offering more destinations is a key part'' of Lambert's strategic plan, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement.
The new service will offer alternatives to existing service offered from Lambert to the cities involved by other airlines.
Flights to and from Pensacola are provided by Southwest Airlines on a seasonal basis, a Lambert spokesman said.
Plans call for Spirit to fly out of Lambert's Terminal 1.
The announcement comes amid what officials at Lambert believe will be a gradual rebound from the sharp drop in air travel here and elsewhere last year due to the pandemic.
Spirit also recently announced it was adding Pensacola, Milwaukee and Louisville to its roster of about 80 cities, including several in Latin America.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
