Lambert adds three new routes, one new airline in what they hope will be busy summer

"We've seen new demand all around," Hamm-Niebruegge said. "We're seeing people that normally might travel for vacation once or twice a year travel more. The pent-up demand for leisure, I think, is actually stronger than it was in 2019."

Hamm-Niebruegge noted that 2019 was Lambert's strongest year in the last 15 years for travel.

American will operate daily direct flights to Austin, beginning in September, with additional flights starting Oct. 7. Southwest Airlines will start weekly flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 13.

Most of the new routes are to vacation destinations — among them San Juan, Puerto Rico, Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida — but Hamm-Niebruegge said business travel is also slowly recovering, which is the core of the airport's customer base.

"It's going to recover and it's going to take a little longer," she said. "I flew out this week for business and the airplane I was on was 100% full, both coming and going. Every day, we see more and more of the business travel coming back, but it's certainly a piece of the pie that's not 100% yet."