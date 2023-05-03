ST. LOUIS — The city Airport Commission voted to delay discussion of a parking rate increase at Lambert International after a commissioner criticized airport management for refusing to release details to the news media before the Wednesday public meeting.

"The commission has consistently asked for more transparency, not less," said Kathy Osborn, a commissioner and the president and CEO of the Regional Business Council.

Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said airport staff is researching using dynamic pricing for some of its lots and garages.

Earlier this week she said that the proposed increases, the first in 10 years, are based on what is now charged by privately owned lots and garages located nearby off airport property.

She said the increases would help the airport deal with inflationary rises in what Lambert has to buy, such as new vehicles.

The airport's two garages, one outside each of its passenger terminals, currently charge $5 for up to two hours parking. That will not change.

Lambert's five lots now charge from $7 to $20 for up to 24 hours. Three of the lots also charge lower amounts for smaller time periods.

In a change in procedure, Lambert did not announce details of the proposed parking fee hikes until the start of the commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this year, airport management ended its longstanding practice of releasing to news media outlets backup material on issues to be discussed at upcoming commission meetings at the same time agendas were released.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting that was released last Friday referred vaguely to an "adjustment of fees and charges" for parking.

Earlier this week, Hamm-Niebruegge in telephone interviews with the Post-Dispatch provided additional information about the proposed fee hikes but refused to disclose the specific changes to be discussed.

She said she wanted airport board members to be able to discuss issues at their meetings without details being released beforehand.

The change in what Lambert releases in advance of meetings came after the Post-Dispatch last November reported that the commission would be considering extending a major contract to operate airport eateries without first soliciting competitive bids.

That article was based in part on information released in advance of a meeting scheduled on the issue. The commission at that meeting ended up delaying action on the contract extension, then approved it at its next regular session in December.