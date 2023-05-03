ST. LOUIS — The city Airport Commission voted Wednesday to delay action on a parking rate increase at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after one member criticized management for refusing to release details to the news media before the meeting.

“The commission has consistently asked for more transparency, not less,” said Kathy Osborn, a commissioner and the president and CEO of the Regional Business Council.

“It gives the impression that we want to make a decision today and somehow we don’t want any public input,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s right.”

Osborn then asked to table the proposal until later; the 15 members present approved the delay on a voice vote.

Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, in response said, “We felt we wanted to be able to have discussions with the commissioners” on agenda items before releasing details to the public.

“We should be able to have conversations with you first, not with the public first,” she told the commissioners.

Hamm-Niebruegge said it was her decision and that commissioners hadn’t requested the change.

Another commissioner, business consultant Rik Nemanick, said he believed the panel shouldn’t vote on such a major issue as parking rates the same day the proposal was first presented.

However, in an interview after the meeting, he didn’t criticize Hamm-Niebruegge for changing the policy on releasing backup material to the news media. He says he’s for transparency but also doesn’t want to “micromanage the internal workings of the airport.”

The detailed rate proposal, which was released to the Post-Dispatch at the start of the meeting, calls for increases at lots of $1 to $3 a day, depending on the lot.

The cheapest daily rate, at lot D on the western end of the airport, would increase to $9 from $7.

The most expensive daily lot rates would continue to be at Lot E, near Terminal 2 on the eastern end, where the charge for parking between 6 to 24 hours would be $23, up from the current $20.

Parking in Lambert’s Terminal 1 garage would go to $25 for 12 to 24 hours from the current $23. The 12-to-24 hour rate in the Terminal 2 garage would be increased to $26 from $23.

The plan also calls for various hikes in fees for smaller time periods. But the current $5 charge for up to two hours in the garages and one lot, E, wouldn’t change.

‘Dynamic pricing’ possible

Airport officials on Wednesday also told the commission that they are researching whether to also enact so-called dynamic pricing at some lots and garages.

Under such a system, the parking fee at a given facility could be more expensive at times when those spots are in high demand. Or the fee at a lot or garage could be lower than normal at times when there are more available spaces than usual.

Lambert management also is considering allowing travelers to go online to reserve a spot in a garage or lot on a daily basis — if they pay a higher price.

The proposed resolution being considered by the commission would allow Hamm-Niebruegge to institute dynamic or reservation pricing as long as the prices aren’t more than 50% higher than the basic rate for a garage or lot.

But Hamm-Niebreugge said in an interview after the meeting that she would consult the commission before taking any such action. “It would not need a (separate) vote but we would bring it back to the commission,” she said.

Hamm-Niebruegge also announced that the airport was planning to add a lot near Terminal 2 and that construction would begin later this year. That will add about 340 spots to the more than 9,000 already on Lambert property.

Airport officials told the commission that the proposed rate increases, which would take effect July 1 and be the first in 10 years, are based on what is now charged by privately owned lots and garages located nearby off airport property.

She said the increases would help the airport deal with inflationary rises in what Lambert has to buy.

Earlier this year, airport management ended its longstanding practice of releasing to news media outlets backup material on issues to be discussed at upcoming commission meetings at the same time agendas were released.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting that was released last Friday referred vaguely to an “adjustment of fees and charges” for parking.

Earlier this week, Hamm-Niebruegge in telephone interviews with the Post-Dispatch provided additional information about the proposed fee hikes but refused to disclose the specific changes to be discussed.

The change in what Lambert releases in advance of meetings came after the Post-Dispatch last November reported that the commission would be considering extending a major contract to operate airport eateries without first soliciting competitive bids.

That article was based in part on information released in advance of a meeting scheduled on the issue. The commission at that meeting ended up delaying action on the contract extension, then approved it at its next regular session in December.