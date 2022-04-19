 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lambert Airport, Metro Transit drop mask requirement in wake of court ruling

Federal judge vacates public transportation mask mandate

A masked traveler leaves the Southwest Airlines ticketing area for a flight on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. On Tuesday, Lambert dropped its mask requirement after a federal judge's ruling voiding a nationwide transportation mask mandate. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday dropped its pandemic mask requirement in the wake of a federal court ruling striking down a nationwide public transportation mask mandate.

Lambert followed Metro Transit, which announced late Monday night that it would no longer require face coverings on MetroLink trains or Metro buses.

Also ending mask requirements were Madison County Transit's bus system and the Uber and Lyft ride-hailing companies. Amtrak also made masks optional.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle freed airports, mass transit systems and airlines to make their own decisions about whether to require masks.

Major airlines and many airports around the country quickly switched to a mask-optional policy. A holdout was New York City, which continued to require masks in its airports and on its public transit system.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for most U.S. cases. The judge's ruling put the mandate on hold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

