Lambert departing passenger total for Thanksgiving period closer to pre-pandemic level

Thankful to be home for the holiday

Keyser the Shih-Poo arrives home in style for his first Thanksgiving, escorted by his mom Becca Greenberg, of Phoenix, who was awaiting her father outside Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — As expected, the number of departing passengers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday rush was the largest since 2019 just before the pandemic.

Lambert officials said 185,562 people went through federal Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in the 11-day period ending Monday. 

That was above last year's total of 180,591 and about 6.6% less than the 198,649 reported during the same period in 2019 by TSA.

The busiest day in the period this year was Sunday, with 21,428 departing passengers.

