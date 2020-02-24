Lambert's biometric security screening opens in Southwest Airlines terminal

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Monday morning unveiled its new biometric security screening alternative in Terminal 2 — the one housing Southwest Airlines' operations.
The new CLEAR biometric system, which identifies people via fingerprints and the iris of their eyes, is available to passengers who pay up to $179 a year for the privilege. Those using it get through security lines a bit faster.
The service, run by Alclear LLC, will expand to Terminal 1 early next month. Thirty-four other American airports already offer the service.
"CLEAR has been one of the top requested services from our passengers and customers," Lambert director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement. "It will also improve the experience for all our visiting passengers who are already CLEAR members."
People who buy the service show up at a CLEAR kiosk in the terminal, go through the CLEAR screening and then are escorted by an employee through a special line leading to the Transportation Security Administration employee checking documents.
After showing their boarding pass, they go through security screening like everone else, whether they're in a regular line or an expedited TSA pre-check line. Passengers already pay $85 for five years for TSA pre-check status.
Hamm-Niebruegge says the service is used mostly by passengers traveling on business.
While the standard fee is $179, people in some rewards programs get discounts. Among those are programs tied to Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Express and Hertz.
Under a contract approved earlier this year, AlClear will pay Lambert $66,000 a year plus 10% of the fees paid by residents of the metro area and more than 40 other Missouri and Illinois counties who sign up.