Lambert says revamped Terminal 2 drop-off area, while unpopular, has cut traffic congestion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis Lambert International Airport's revamped passenger drop-off area at Terminal 2 has drawn mainly negative customer reaction but has succeeded in cutting traffic backups, airport officials said Wednesday.

The feedback was "pretty atrocious" through early February to the airport's replacement of angled pull-through spots with parallel drop-off lanes, Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge told the St. Louis Airport Commission.

"People like angle parking," she said. But she said "I think the complaints are lessening" as people get used to the change, which was implemented last fall.

She added that there are no plans now to junk the new system, which created drop-off space for about 40 vehicles — more than double in the old system.

"From an operational standpoint, it is better," she said, as backups of vehicles lining up to get to the terminal during peak travel times have dissipated. "Clearly we see less confusion and less congestion."