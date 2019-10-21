St. Louis Lambert International Airport will soon revamp its passenger drop-off area at Terminal 2, replacing its angled pull-through spots with two parallel drop-off lanes.
The changeover will create drop-off space for about 40 vehicles, more than double the 19 current spots.
Work begins Wednesday on the project, which involves demolition of several concrete islands, and will take less than a month.
The terminal primarily serves Southwest Airlines, Lambert's dominant airline, and had a 23 percent increase in passenger departures from 2016 to last year.
The conversion also will reduce backups of vehicles waiting for drop-off spots during peak travel times at the terminal. The project also includes widening of sidewalks.
Under the new system, passenger drop-offs from personal vehicles and commercial shuttles will take place in the two north lanes closest to the terminal. Two south lanes will be for through traffic.
Airport spokesman Jeff Lea said Lambert plans to keep the angle passenger drop-off spaces at Terminal 1, which doesn't have similar capacity issues.
Meanwhile, work will be completed later this week on extending the two eastbound turn lanes from Lambert International Boulevard into Terminal 2.
The extended turn lanes will allow an extra 14 vehicles and reduce stacking of traffic during peak periods, including traffic headed for eastbound Interstate 70.