Landlord for Reign Restaurant demands eviction, $130K in damages

ST. LOUIS — The landlord for a downtown nightspot shut down by the city asked a judge Tuesday to evict Reign Restaurant and make it pay more than $130,000 in damages.

Kansas City-based Copia Acquisition LLC filed suit against the nightspot, 1122 Washington Avenue, in October 2020, saying it had failed to pay rent for several months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reign disputed the claim and continued operating. It eventually drew the scrutiny of City Hall, first for masking and social distancing violations and then for violent crime in its vicinity.

A city hearing officer on Oct. 2 ordered Reign’s space closed and boarded up for a year, citing a series of shootings around the nightspot in late August and early September. Reign has to be out of building by the end of the month, and Reign attorney William Dailey told the court his client could be out by 11:59 p.m. on Halloween.

Copia said that’s not enough.

“We want the property back and we want our damages,” said attorney Justin Ladendorf.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.