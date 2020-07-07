Largest U.S. airlines move towards federal loans; United warns about COVID-19 surge

U.S. carriers, suffering the industry’s worst crisis as the coronavirus pandemic crushes demand, have until Sept. 30 to decide whether to take the loan. They can furlough or eliminate jobs starting Oct. 1.

Travel has picked up in some areas over the past two months as economies open up and travel restrictions loosen, though a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some U.S. states has triggered more restrictions and started to weigh on bookings again.

In an internal presentation on Monday, United said reservations for travel within the coming month quickly began to slide after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they would require people arriving from hot-spot states to quarantine for 14 days, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The slump was most pronounced at United’s Newark hub, where near-term net bookings were just about 16% of year-ago levels as of July 1.

United told employees to prepare to receive notifications of potential furloughs under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as the WARN Act, as soon as this week, the person said.