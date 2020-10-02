Law firm Husch Blackwell signs lease in new Clayton office development

The law firm Husch Blackwell said Friday that it is relocating its local offices to new space, while staying in Clayton.

The firm signed a lease to occupy 100,000 to 120,000 square feet at Commerce Bank Tower, part of a two-building development under construction in downtown Clayton. The new location is not far from the law firm's current digs at 190 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton.

Husch Blackwell has offices around the country, though its St. Louis firm is the largest. The move will occur after construction is completed, and will reduce the footprint of its local office space by about 50% — a shift consistent with what firm officials said has been a several-year transition "toward more flexible space with fewer square feet per lawyer."

The firm also has a local office in St. Louis' Cortex, where operations will be unchanged by the move, a company spokesman said.

