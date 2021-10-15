Lawmaker blames Boeing leaders for ‘culture of concealment’ that led to crashes

WASHINGTON — A senior Democrat in the U.S. House who oversaw a massive investigation into the Boeing 737 Max said on Friday the indictment of a former chief technical pilot should not be the end of the accountability in the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

“Senior leaders throughout Boeing are responsible for the culture of concealment that ultimately led to the 737 Max crashes and the death of 346 innocent people,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Mark Forkner, 49, was set to be arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury in Texas on six counts of scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for the plane maker.

“Mark Forkner’s indictment should not be the end of the accountability for this colossal and tragic failure,” DeFazio said.

Boeing did not immediately comment. A lawyer for Forkner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Congress approved legislation to reform how the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifies new airplanes and DeFazio said the agency “must work urgently to implement the bipartisan legislation.”