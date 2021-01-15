Lawsuit accuses Bimbo Bakeries of sex discrimination

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A recently filed lawsuit claims two female employees of Bimbo Bakeries, the global bakery conglomerate, were fired so they could be replaced by men.

The suit was filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court. A lawyer for Bimbo sought Friday to remove it to be heard in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

The suit was filed by Jayne Jeffries, who worked as a supervisor and market sales leader for the company until she was summoned to her Maryland Heights office and fired in February.

Her boss, who permitted an environment hostile to women, claimed she wasn't meeting her goals but was performing as well or better than colleagues, the suit says.

It also claims that the only other woman out of the 15 market sales leaders working for that boss was fired and replaced by a man in late 2019.

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

After a series of acquisitions in recent years, Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo (pronounced beembo) snapped up series of other companies, and Bimbo Bakeries USA now includes iconic brands including Entenmann's, Thomas' English Muffins, BallPark and Sara Lee. The company says it has 60 bakeries and more than 20,000 employees in the U.S.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.