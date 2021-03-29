Lawsuit seeks earnings tax refunds for those who worked outside St. Louis during pandemic

ST. LOUIS — A lawsuit filed Monday seeks class action status to recoup the 1% city earnings tax paid by employees who worked outside St. Louis, a liability that could run well into the millions due to the large number of people who worked from home during the pandemic.

The lawsuit was not unexpected. Bevis Schock, the attorney who filed it, said last year that he planned a class-action lawsuit after Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly issued a policy that barred city earnings tax refunds for employees working outside the city limits.

In past years, St. Louis has allowed refunds to employees for days they traveled and worked outside city limits, issuing about $2.9 million in refunds to an estimated 4,000 people in the year before the pandemic. But that changed this year as thousands worked from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, particularly white-collar office workers who had been concentrated in employment districts such as downtown.

“This is a whole different set of circumstances,” Daly told the Post-Dispatch in June. “The way we view it, you and your company have agreed (to have you) work at home. You’re still utilizing all the computer software that your company provides” from its base in the city.