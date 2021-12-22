Lawsuit: Sunset Hills dealer failed to pay $250k for rare baseball cards

ST. LOUIS — A federal lawsuit filed claims a Sunset Hills-based dealer of sports memorabilia failed to forward $250,000 to the seller of rare baseball cards.

The suit filed Tuesday says that in May, Bill Goodwin of Heartland Sport Cards and Memorabilia accepted on consignment at least 33 valuable baseball cards, including ones featuring "baseball legends Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax, Mickey Mantle, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, and Babe Ruth."

The auction closed in July, and the owner of the cards, Gerald Sullivan of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was owed at least $250,000, due by Sept. 4, the suit says.

Goodwin or Heartland didn't pay, but eventually signed a promissory note agreeing to pay $266,000 by Dec. 15, including $6,000 to Sullivan's lawyers at Husch Blackwell.

Goodwin only made the first $10,000 payment, the suit says.

Goodwin could not be immediately reached for comment.

Goodwin formed Heartland in 2020, after what he said was a year-long hiatus from the business. He ran Goodwin & Co., another auction house, for years before that.

