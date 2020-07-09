Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid nationwide

Data from Kronos, which produces work-scheduling software for small businesses, reinforces evidence that the recovery of the job market is faltering.

In the week that ended July 4, layoffs among Kronos' clients actually rose and hirings declined. Companies are now laying off an average of nearly three workers for every new hire, the company's data shows.

And in the retail industry, the number of shifts worked changed little last week after steady increases in previous weeks. David Gilbertson, a vice president at Kronos, said this suggests that consumer demand in many cases hasn't picked up enough to justify more employees.

"Everything that's going to be open is open," Gilbertson said. "Now, we just need more people to come in and start spending money before things can pick up again."

Several companies have warned in recent days that more layoffs are coming. Levi's, the iconic jeans maker, said it will cut 700 corporate jobs. United Airlines has warned 36,000 of its employees -- nearly half its workforce -- that they could lose their jobs in October. (Airlines aren't allowed to cut jobs until then as a condition of accepting billions of dollars in government rescue aid.)