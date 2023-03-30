MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The president of local construction company Paric Corp. stepped down, the firm announced Wednesday.

Keith Wolkoff spent 10 years as president of Paric, where he oversaw day-to-day operations and market development. He joined the company in 1998 as a project manager.

Joe McKee, chairman and CEO of Paric Holdings, will lead the company as it searches for a new president, according to a release. Paric did not disclose why Wolkoff stepped down but said he will help with the transition.

“I’ve been privileged to serve this company and work with some of the greatest people in our industry,” Wolkoff said in a statement. “While leaving was a bittersweet decision, it is the right one for my family and me. I am excited to see Paric continue to grow in the future.”

Wolkoff led Paric through several high-profile projects like the renovation of the Paul Brown Building and the construction of Ballpark Village’s apartment and hotel developments in downtown St. Louis.