Lee profits slip in Q1 amid print declines

ST. LOUIS — Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Post-Dispatch, saw profits slip in its first quarter of fiscal 2022 as declines in its print businesses overshadowed growth on the digital side.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee, which owns dozens of newspapers across the country, reported profits of $12.7 million, or $2.17 per share, for the period ending Dec. 26.

The company reported profits of $15.9 million, or $2.77 per share, in the same frame last year.

Lee highlighted growth in online subscriptions and advertising in its press release announcing the results, noting that overall digital revenue hit $55 million, up 17%.

But print products, which account for three-quarters of the company's revenue, lost 11%, or $17 million, from last year.

