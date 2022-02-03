 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee profits slip in Q1 amid print declines

Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund

FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's printing facility in Maryland Heights, Mo. in this Nov. 11, 2008 file photo. Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has rejected a takeover offer from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund that is one of the largest newspaper owners in the country with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs. Lee said Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 that its board unanimously rejected Alden’s offer to buy the company for $24 per share or about $141 million because it “grossly undervalues” Lee. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Post-Dispatch, saw profits slip in its first quarter of fiscal 2022 as declines in its print businesses overshadowed growth on the digital side.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee, which owns dozens of newspapers across the country, reported profits of $12.7 million, or $2.17 per share, for the period ending Dec. 26. 

The company reported profits of $15.9 million, or $2.77 per share, in the same frame last year.

Lee highlighted growth in online subscriptions and advertising in its press release announcing the results, noting that overall digital revenue hit $55 million, up 17%.

But print products, which account for three-quarters of the company's revenue, lost 11%, or $17 million, from last year. 

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Teatopia owner explains how to brew a perfect cup of tea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News