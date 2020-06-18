Let voters decide whether to lease St. Louis airport to private operator, bill proposes

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed filed a bill Wednesday to put a proposal on the November ballot seeking voter approval to lease St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator.

The move comes just weeks after the St. Louis NAACP and Carpenters Union began a petition drive seeking to accomplish the same thing. Other petition drives have stalled amid the pandemic.

Reed’s office says the legislation would require approval by at least 60% of voters for the leasing process to move forward. Additionally, any lease would have to generate at least $1.7 billion for the city and include paying off the airport’s roughly $700 million in debt.

At least $1 billion of any proceeds would have to be used for safe neighborhoods, neighborhood development, job and vocational training, streets, bridges, parks, clean and livable neighborhoods and city infrastructure, according to Reed’s office.