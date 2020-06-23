Leveraging NGA, new plan sees St. Louis becoming hub for geospatial sector

“You've just got to have some place where the region comes together to make this happen,” said Jason Hall, who heads economic development group Arch to Park and was on the task force.

Many of the industry and educational leaders in the sector worked together on the report. And unlike the plant and biotech effort 20 years ago, which had to build the tech support network from the ground up, much of the infrastructure — entrepreneurial incubators like T-Rex, startup investors such as Arch Grants — already exist.

Arch Grants is now dedicating five of its $50,000 grants to geospatial tech startups who commit to St. Louis. T-Rex has a geospatial-focused incubator space with GeoSaurus and SLU has launched a Geospatial Institute focused on the sector.

In groundbreaking, NGA promises to build St. Louis businesses, too State and local leaders see the opportunity to begin revitalizing neighborhoods north of downtown and to grow a strategic sector of the regional economy focused on geospatial data analysis.

“Our report is centered on aligning a lot of existing efforts that are going on," said Andy Dearing, former CEO of geospatial firm Boundless and a project lead for the report. “There’s a number of organizations that have already started betting on this industry.”

Still, the report also highlights the region's weaknesses in the sector: St. Louis needs a sustained effort to grow its talent pool. And levels of research and development are modest compared to other cities.